Odissi dance and its mind-body connect

Published: 29th April 2019 10:29 AM

An earlier performance by the students of Odissi danseuse Ranjana Gauhar

By Ayesha Singh
Dance is not just a pursuit of passion but also a stimulating intellectual commitment that you make with your body and mind too. Looking at dance from the lens of being a psychotherapeutic practice rather than a purely physical one is Odissi dancer Ranjana Gauhar, Founder President of Utsav Educational and Cultural Society. The renowned danseuse will present a cultural programme titled Su-Tarang, one day after World Dance Day.

Su-Tarang will reflect on how performance art can leverage the mind to achieve the impossible. Expression and aesthetics in the arrangement for the evening will go beyond showcasing skill and style. The deliberate cerebral and cognitive processes of this dance form together will form a well-rounded story. “We cannot look at movement and intellect separately. Dance depends on our sensory receptiveness so it’s about time we look at it holistically to appreciate its many contributions,” she says.

For the occasion, a series of Odissi compositions have been strung together, evoking the beauty of the Odissi dance form, which, according to Gauhar, is sculpturesque. “When viewed in totality, this dance accentuates the close interlinks of language, grammar and technique. The dancer’s skill in the presentation is able to translate the (represented) traditions that invoke the blessings of God, and all that goes into making the dance and the dancer one with the self and the Supreme Lord,” she says.

On this day specially dedicated to dance, she ponders over the vast cultural treasure India has always stood as, and at the same time, how neglected this space has been. She observes how internationally, India commands a lot of respect but back home, Indians don’t value it much. And how therefore, it is the prime responsibility of senior Indian artistes to actively promote their craft by also teaching dance, conducting lectures, demonstrations, and creating platforms for other artistes. “Leadership can take immediate steps to get the youth involved and install values of ownership in them. We need eminent artistes to reinvent themselves as socio-political leaders with a vision and a mission to achieve the ‘Great India’ reality,” says Gauhar.
Su-Tarang 2019 – A Celebration of Odissi Dance April 30, 6.45pm
Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

Odissi dance

