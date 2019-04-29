PIL filed in Supreme Court to link Aadhaar with social media accounts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre to ascertain the feasibility of linking Aadhaar with social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and web news portals, in order to curb fake news.

The petition filed by advocate and Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay claimed that currently 35 million Twitter handles and 325 million Facebook accounts were operational in the country, and according to social media experts 10 per cent of each was fake.

“There are hundreds of fake Twitter handles and bogus Facebook accounts in the name of eminent people and high dignitaries. These fake Twitter handles and bogus Facebook accounts use real photos of constitutional authorities. Therefore, the common man relies upon the messages published on them,” read the petition.