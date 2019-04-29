Wear a crown like the queens who made us fall in love with their style

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Most of us are floored by the heavy, jewellery brimming with the sheer opulence of pearls, diamonds and other precious stones worn by female royalty in paintings and portraits. Delhi-based jewellery designer and gemologist, Varnika Arora, is one such fan, and even designed her latest collection titled Lady, on this theme.

“I wanted to make a collection that showcased power and elegance, keywords that best represent female monarchs. This a tribute to these women who made us fall in love with not just their style but also their mind,” says Arora, 26, who studied accessories from watches to crowns that female monarchs wore across the globe. She also watched many of their speeches and compared their style identities. It took three months of such R&D, another month of sampling. “For example, most of these women preferred colour blocking or monotones, and you’ll find this play on gemstones in my work,” says the designer, who founded her label in 2016.

Lady includes headbands strung with large oval gems that resemble crowns and statement barrettes in bright green. “Striking geometric shapes like the oval were given a modern twist, while staying true to my aesthetics of merging geometry with gemstones. I’ve used a combination of alloys for this particular collection. All my jewellery is 22K gold plated, lightweight and has a variety of gemstones, like malachite, black and pearls etc,” adds Arora.