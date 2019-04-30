Atishi scores hat-trick against Gambhir, BJP hits back

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the campaign for Lok Sabha elections gaining momentum in Delhi, both the BJP and the AAP have been lodging complaints against one another with the Election Commission and courts over alleged violations of the model code of conduct.

The BJP on Monday filed complaints against the AAP, seeking “censure” of party chief Arvind Kejriwal and East Delhi candidate Atishi for allegedly making “derogatory” statements and for distributing pamphlets asking voters to take money from the BJP and the Congress but vote for the ruling party in Delhi. No immediate reaction was available from the AAP on the BJP’s allegations.

“In a press conference on April 25, Kejriwal, with the sole intention of creating hatred, ill will and disharmony between the communities, made a deliberate and false statement by saying that BJP considers Muslims, Christians, Jains, Parsis and other minorities of India as infiltrators,” said the BJP complaint.

Atishi on Monday wrote to the Election Commission seeking registration of an FIR against her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir. According to the complaint the cricketer-turned-politician allegedly distributed pamphlets without carrying the details of the printer, which is a violation of the model code of conduct. This would be her third complaint in row against Gambhir over violation of EC rules.

On Sunday, Atishi wrote to the EC seeking a 72-hour campaign ban against Gambhir for carrying out a road show without permission. She even moved court alleging that Gambhir had enrolled as a voter in Rajender Nagar and Karol Bagh Assembly segments.

Atishi, Gambhir and Congress candidate former DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely have locked horns in a three-way contest in the East Delhi constituency.