BJP councillor who used to sell tea elected North Delhi mayor, first Dalit Sikh to hold post

The third term of the five-year tenure of the corporation is reserved for SC candidates to become mayor.

Published: 30th April 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 02:03 AM

Newly elected Delhi mayors Sunita Kangra, Avtar Singh and Anju Kamalkant with Prime Minister Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP councillor Avtar Singh, who used to sell tea for a living, was on Monday elected unopposed as the new mayor of North Delhi. Singh is also the first Dalit Sikh to reach the position.

He was nominated for the election by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and was elected unopposed in the election held at general house meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said a senior municipal corporation officer.

"Singh is a very hard working BJP cadre. He has used his hard work to reach to the post of mayor from his humble beginning as a tea seller," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

The election of mayor is indirect in which councilors of the civic body participate.

The BJP has a majority in NDMC. The term of mayor is for one year.

The third term of the five-year tenure of the corporation is reserved for SC candidates to become mayor.

Earlier, Anju Kangra, BJP councilor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation was elected mayor of the Civic body.

Anju Kamlakar, BJP councilor, is also stated to be elected unopposed as new mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation ruled by the party.

TAGS
North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh BJP

