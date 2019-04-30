Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader claims Arvind Kejriwal's wife has two voter IDs

Published: 30th April 2019 07:59 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Harish Khuranna on Monday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita before a Delhi court for allegedly having two voter identity cards.

While one ID card is from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency, the other is from Chandni Chowk, Khuranna alleged in his petition.

The complainant alleged, “In complete disregard to the electoral processes and norms and in order to wrongfully give advantage to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in which her husband is the national convener, the accused is deliberately and intentionally maintaining her name in the electoral roll at two different places.”     

Khuranna has sought directions to the Delhi police to investigate the offences under sections 17 and 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, besides other sections. Section 17 of the RPA provides that no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency and its violation is a criminal offence punishable with one-year imprisonment.

Section 31 of the Act makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison. Earlier, AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi had complained to the EC that her BJP rival, Gautam Gambhir, had two voter IDs.

