Congress lines up its top guns to spice up Delhi campaign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress has lined up its top guns, including party president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Shatrughan Sinha, to blaze the campaign trail for its Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi.

The party has drawn up a list of 40 senior leaders, including Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit, for the campaigning that will pick up pace in the coming days, party leaders said.“We have sought permission of the high command for a major road show, featuring Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Vadra, before May 6,” a senior Delhi Congress leader said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Congress plans to hold a series of roadshows of Gandhi siblings and other prominent leaders, rather than organising a big public rally, party insiders said.“We will be focusing on road shows because the heat is getting oppressive and it will be very difficult to hold large gatherings in such weather,” he said.

Apart from Shotgun, who recently quit the BJP, the list of campaign heavyweights also features former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both have emerged as severe critics of the BJP since leaving the party.

The likes of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Ahmed Patel, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, among others, will also campaign in Delhi. Voting for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12.