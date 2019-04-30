Home Cities Delhi

IGNOU, Bombay Stock Exchange to launch course on GST

Those who have passed Class 12 are eligible for the course, which will be offered in January and July cycle of admissions.

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will launch an awareness programme on Goods and Services Tax (GST) in collaboration with Bombay Stock Exchange Institute Limited from its July 2019 session, the varsity said Monday.

The programme, which will be launched by IGNOU’s School of Management Studies aims to impart basic knowledge and skills required to fulfil various requirements under the GST Act. This programme would be beneficial to people who are engaged in maintaining accounts and filing of various indirect tax returns, the varsity said.

Entrepreneurs engaged in small-scale business ventures can also benefit from this programme as it gives an overview of the procedures and formalities to comply under the GST Act, it said.   

The main objective of the programme is to impart skills to bookkeeping professionals to file various regular GST returns along with the various compliance requirements, it said.  

The study material, which is available online, is divided into seven small modules.The GST was rolled out under the direction of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2017. The Opposition has been up in arms over the “shoddy and unplanned implementation of the tax regime” while the Centre has been claiming it a huge success.

(With PTI inputs)

