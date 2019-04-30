Home Cities Delhi

Man arrested for duping 350 children

A complaint of fraud was registered against him by guardians of several candidates at the Sector 24 police station here Sunday, following which Singh was held.

Published: 30th April 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The owner of a Delhi-based sports talent hunt company was arrested Monday for allegedly duping around 350 children after promising them cricket training abroad, a senior police officer said. The accused, Sandeep Singh, 35, is a native of Rohtak in Haryana. He had been running the company from Delhi’s Patel Nagar area and had conducted a selection camp in Noida, said another officer.

A complaint of fraud was registered against him by guardians of several candidates at the Sector 24 police station here Sunday, following which Singh was held.

“Around 350 children were assured by his company of cricket training in foreign countries with top cricketers. His company charged Rs 17,000 from each candidate and in return assured cricket training, accommodation and meals in good hotels,” Station House Officer, Sector 24, Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said.
“He even held a selection camp for the students at the Noida Cricket Stadium and collected the money from their parents, but did not fulfil his promises,” he added.

Singh has been booked under the IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (fraud), Tripathi said, adding that he was produced before a local court which remanded him in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket Cricket training

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp