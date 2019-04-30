Man held for killing ex-IAF Wing Commander's wife in Dwarka

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old man was arrested from Jaipur on Monday for allegedly killing the wife of a retired Indian Air Force Wing Commander in Dwarka's Sector-7 area, police said.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Dixit, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan, they said.

On Friday morning, Meenu Jain, 52, the wife of a former IAF Wing Commander, was found lying unconscious at her house in Dwarka, police said.

She was taken to Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka Sector-10, where doctors declared her brought dead.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was in contact with Jain from past few months and had visited her house several times, police said.

He had came to meet her on Thursday afternoon and remained there till Friday morning, they said.

Dixit also said he smothered her and fled with cash and jewellery.

The family members of the deceased said two mobile phones, the jewellery she was wearing, Rs 5 lakh cash in Indian currency and Rs 2 lakh in foreign currency were missing from the house.

Police seized three pillows and a towel with blood stains from the room.

Three vessels and five cups, used for making and drinking tea, were also seized.

Police said further details are awaited.