Delhi: Mayors for north, east municipal bodies sworn in

Delhi goes to polls on May 12. While the Aam Aadmi Party runs the government in the city, the BJP runs the municipal bodies.

Newly elected Mayor of North MCD Avtar Singh and Deputy Mayor Yogesh Verma being congratulated in New Delhi on Monday after they were sworn in. Anju Kamalkant was sworn in as the Mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Coropration | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP councillors Avtar Singh and Anju Kamalkant were elected as new mayors of north and east Municipal Corporations of Delhi respectively, in the general house meeting of the civic body on Monday They both said that their areas of focus would be sanitation, education and health.

Kamalkant also said that her priority was to make EDMC self-reliant. The BJP-led civic body also elected party councillors Yogesh Verma and Sanjay Goyal for the posts of Deputy Mayors of north and east MCDs.

After the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of North Delhi, three members of Standing Committee of the house — BJP’s Adesh Gupta and Jaiprkash; and Aam Aadmi Party’s Ravinder Bhardwaj (AAP) were elected unanimously after Congress’ Prerna Singh withdrew her nomination from the post
Besides that, Bipin Bihari Singh, Ajay Sharma and Abdul Rahman were elected as the members of Standing Committee for the EDMC.

This year, as per rotation basis, all the three Mayoral posts were reserved for SC candidates. Earlier, their nomination declaration drew flak after Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari made public the caste of the nominees on Twitter.

Often the two parties are at loggerheads over civic amenities and issues. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made full statehood of Delhi his major poll plank in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and has said it would enhance the government’s authority.

