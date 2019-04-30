Interview| 'Need Aam aadmi, not bada aadmi': AAP's Dilip Pandey

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

Dilip Pandey, 38, a social worker by profession, who spoke to Siddhanta Mishra, has been given the ticket by the Aam Aadmi Party to contest the parliamentary constituency of North East Delhi. The seat has turned into one of the most talked about seats, as both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded presidents of their outfits in Delhi, Sheila Dikshit and Manoj Tiwari. Excerpts:

Why do you think statehood is the solution to all the problems of Delhi?

Today, whatever work Delhi needs, the Central government creates hurdles. CCTV cameras are being put across the national capital now but this could have happened three years ago. For getting the CCTV cameras proposal passed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his ministers, had to stage a Dharna outside the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) ’s residence. How is this going to work? Employment, education, housing for all, women safety and cleanliness; all these issues have a solution only through the door of statehood. In the past also the BJP and the Congress promised statehood but they all turned out to be opportunists. AAP is fighting for the cause as we believe it is the solution.

The BJP accuses the AAP government of not implementing Central government health welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat for political reasons. Comments

We have a Mashal (torch) which is brighter than yours (BJP). Why would we blow out our Mashaal? The three-tier healthcare system has been appreciated across the world. If we find that our current healthcare infrastructure is insufficient, only then would we knock of the Centre’s door. The schemes of the Delhi government are effective on the ground. Many BJP-ruled states have implemented Mohalla Clinics in their state. Why doesn’t the BJP question them? The saffron party is scared that if we could do so much work with partial statehood then we will reach new heights if given full powers.

What is the main issue in your constituency?

The biggest pain my constituency faces is that if someone from that area is visiting Kashmere Gate and Connaught Place, then they say ‘We are going to Delhi’. This means that after 70 years of Independence, that area still remains Jamunapaar (Across the banks of the Yamuna River), it could not become Delhi. Hoping for big results, people elected big figures like the son of a CM and a Bhojpuri film star but this time, the people have decided that Bada Aadmi Nahin Apna Aadmi Chahiye.

When we talk about Delhi, people envision relief from traffic snarls, good colleges, hospitals and stadiums. All this would only be possible if the elected government has control over the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). That is possible only after full state powers. Those stuck in the traffic snarls of Shastri Park would know the value of the Signature Bridge. It was the AAP government that constructed it.

How do you see Congress candidate and three term former CM Sheila Dikshit? It was she who started the Signature Bridge project.

This is very sad if she is saying this. I believe she would be genuinely happy to see the work on the Signature Bridge completed. During her tenure, a budget of `400 crore was passed but nothing happened on the ground. In three-and-a-half years, the Kejriwal government completed it.

The Congress has accused the AAP of not sticking to the terms of the alliance and has asked why the onus of Opposition unity lies with it?

Yes I agree, but we commenced the talks with Congress for alliance. Their leaders kept on denying the talks. We met Rahul Gandhi for the alliance, he denied it. In public though, the party kept speaking about the alliance and posturing on Twitter. This shows they never intended to tie-up. The Congress president will be responsible if votes get divided, because that is their politics.

On what basis are you seeking votes?

People have seen the work done by the Delhi government in schools, hospitals, roads and sewage. They understand that if we could do so much work with 67 MLAs, then seven more MPs would do wonders.