One held in connection with Dwarka murder case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three days after the wife of a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander, was found dead at her home in Dwarka, the police on Monday arrested a 56-year-old man as an accused in the case.

The accused, Dinesh Dixit, who hails from Jaipur in Rajasthan, was arrested from the city in the evening, a police officer said.

Dixit told police that he had been in touch with the victim for several months and had visited her at the residence several times in the past.“He went to her apartment on Thursday afternoon and stayed there till the next morning. He smothered her and escaped to Jaipur with robbed articles,” said another police officer investigating the matter.

The victim, identified as Meenu Jain, 52, the wife of retired Wing Commander Vinod Jain who is currently working as a commercial pilot, was found dead at her residence on the third floor of Air Force and Naval Officers Enclave around 8 a.m. on Friday. The accused is being interrogated.