People who make Delhi’s lifeline a not-so merry ride

I have been taking the Delhi Metro since it started operations in 2002, about 17 years ago.

Published: 30th April 2019 08:23 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

I have been taking the Delhi Metro since it started operations in 2002, about 17 years ago. Initially, it was the excitement of travelling in a fast-paced AC train, but later it became a compulsion. Compulsion because I no longer wanted to haggle with autowallas or stand in unending traffic jams.

Over time, I realised Metro travel is entertaining. It brings you face-to-face with different kinds of people. Some are genuinely generous, others are downright selfish; some are smart Alecs, others are clumsy, and some chatterboxes while others are always ‘on mute’ or converse through a nod. Largely speaking, I find five kinds of peculiar or annoying habits that few co-passengers adhere to:

The Loud Mouths

These people have no control over their vocal chords and co-passengers are forced to listen to their daily routines. I encountered two such girls last week. Returning from college after appearing for an exam, they were talking so loudly about their preparations (or the lack of it) and proceeded to boast about the branded smartphones they were carrying.

The Sleeping Toms

These are usually middle-aged men, who occupy seats not meant for them. They appear busy with their phones till a woman/aged/physically challenged person enters the coach. That’s when they quickly shut their eyes and pretend to sleep.

The Floor mats

These people sit down on the coach’s floor, though it is forbidden to do so. These are usually groups of college-goers, who lean on each others shoulders, oblivious of obstructing the movement of fellow passengers.

The bulky Bag carriers

Regular announcements have been requesting people to carry their bag packs in front of them so as not inconvenience others. But few men, women, girls and boys, carry their bags at the back. In the process, the bag hits co-passengers, while the bag’s owner is least bothered to even say sorry.

The forever-Hungry

The ladies metro coach in particular at times smells of chips, wafers or seasonal fruit, thanks to some who cannot control their hunger. Eating inside the metro is not allowed but some people take special pleasure in flouting the rules. They often dirty the coach with tidbits of the eaten items.

Delhi metro

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp