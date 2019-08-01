BSF jawan’s daughter found hanging at Saket home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 17-year-old daughter of a BSF personnel was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in south Delhi’s Saket area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, a day after the victim’s junior in school alleged that she was thrashed by her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, south, Vijay Kumar said that a call reporting the incident was received at 5.41 pm at Saket police station. “During the investigation, we found that the girl hung herself using a dupatta at her house in Sector 3, Pushp Vihar,” he said.

The minor, Yogita (name changed), was a student of Class 12 at Kendriya Vidyalaya, in her area. The DCP said that further investigation revealed that the parents of another girl, studying in the same school, had informed the principal about the thrashing of their daughter.

“They lodged a complaint with the school principal on Tuesday around 12.30 pm after the school got over, alleging that Yogita had thrashed the girl along with two other boys outside the school,” he said.“Yogita’s mother got to know about the complaint.

She went to the school but teachers had left by then. She was asked to visit the next day along with Yogita,” he added. The DCP further said that no foul play was found in the case. “A post-mortem examination was conducted and the body was handed over to the family,” the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.