Home Cities Delhi

BSF jawan’s daughter found hanging at Saket home

The 17-year-old daughter of a BSF personnel was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in south Delhi’s Saket area, police said on Wednesday.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

suicide

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The 17-year-old daughter of a BSF personnel was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in south Delhi’s Saket area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, a day after the victim’s junior in school alleged that she was thrashed by her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, south, Vijay Kumar said that a call reporting the incident was received at 5.41 pm at Saket police station. “During the investigation, we found that the girl hung herself using a dupatta at her house in Sector 3, Pushp Vihar,” he said.

The minor, Yogita (name changed), was a student of Class 12 at Kendriya Vidyalaya, in her area. The DCP said that further investigation revealed that the parents of another girl, studying in the same school, had informed the principal about the thrashing of their daughter.

“They lodged a complaint with the school principal on Tuesday around 12.30 pm after the school got over, alleging that Yogita had thrashed the girl along with two other boys outside the school,” he said.“Yogita’s mother got to know about the complaint.

She went to the school but teachers had left by then. She was asked to visit the next day along with Yogita,” he added. The DCP further said that no foul play was found in the case. “A post-mortem examination was conducted and the body was handed over to the family,” the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi suicide BSF delhi police bsf daughter suicide saket
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp