Home Cities Delhi

Dadri’s ‘Pakistani Wali Gali’ wants Indian name

 Over seven decades after a family of four settled in a small area of Dadri located in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, history continues to haunt the 70-odd families that live there now.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

A search for identity on native soil, at ‘Pakistani Wali Gali’ | Express

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Over seven decades after a family of four settled in a small area of Dadri located in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, history continues to haunt the 70-odd families that live there now.

Nearly 100 residents of a narrow street named “Pakistani Wali Gali” lament that despite being Indian, they are discriminated against and even face hurdles in getting basic rights such as education and employment. 
Having approached the district administration several times, residents have now decided to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene and change the name of their colony.

“Four of our ancestors settled here from Pakistan in 1947 after partition,” explained Devendra Prasad, a resident. “Slowly, the number of residents grew and the lane got the name “Pakistani Wali Gali”. Today more than 70 families reside here but people treat us as if we belong to another country and not to India,” he said. 

Bhupesh Kumar, another troubled resident, alleged, “Our government documents including Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards have our address showing we live in “Pakistani Wali Gali”. How is it our fault that our ancestors came from Pakistan?” “We face problems in admitting our children to schools and our youth face difficulties in getting employment. Even when the young men and women try to find matrimonial matches we have to convince people that we are Indian. Is this fair?” he asked. 

Rajeev Rai, SDM, Dadri said that they had not received any complaint from the residents of Pakistani Wali Gali, ward number-3. “We were not aware of their issue. However, now that it has been brought to my notice, we will take the necessary action to redress the problems being faced by the residents of the area. I have further instructed officials of the Nagar Palika of the area to look into the matter and submit a report,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani Wali Gali Dadri Gautam Buddh Nagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp