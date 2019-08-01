Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claims massive scam in power pricing across country

In Gurugram, every 200 units of power cost Rs 910. In Noida/Ghaziabad, the price for the same number of units consumed is Rs 1,310. It is Rs 1,410 in Mumbai and Rs 1,588 in Ajmer.

Published: 01st August 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking potshots at the Opposition after fixed power charges in the city were reduced on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said governments in other states should take a cue from its regime on how to provide cheap electricity.

“It is only in Delhi that power tariff has not been hiked for the last five years. If anything, the rates have only gone down. In every other state, electricity prices continue to rise year on year,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Claiming a “huge scam” with regard to electricity charges in other states, he demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter.“If power prices in Delhi could be reduced every year, why can’t other states do the same? If you compare the rates here to that of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra, which are under BJP rule, and Punjab, Rajasthan, where the Congress is in power, you will realise that the prices here are the lowest.

In Gurugram, every 200 units of power cost Rs 910. In Noida/Ghaziabad, the price for the same number of units consumed is Rs 1,310. It is Rs 1,410 in Mumbai and Rs 1,588 in Ajmer. Here, it is significantly cheaper at Rs 408. There’s a massive scam in electricity pricing in other states and we demand a CBI probe into it,” Sisodia said.

