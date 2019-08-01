Home Cities Delhi

DU releases 6th cut-off  list for reserved seats

There was no response from the university as to why the sixth cut-off was not issued for the unreserved categories even when some colleges uploaded their individual lists on their websites.

Published: 01st August 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The University of Delhi on Wednesday released its sixth cut-off only for the reserved categories while some colleges, including Gargi, Maharaja Agrasen and IP College For Women, updated their websites on the admission status for all categories.

 In the fifth cut-off, seats for Bcom Honours and English were available at Ramjas College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Kirori Mal College, Hindu and Daulat Ram colleges among the North Campus colleges. There has been no updation on their sixth cut-off, leaving the students clueless about the availability of seats. 

There was no response from the university as to why the sixth cut-off was not issued for the unreserved categories even when some colleges uploaded their individual lists on their websites. IP College For Women kept its admission open for the general category Honours courses — English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Sociology and Bcom. However, the list uploaded by the college did not mention the marks required. 

Gargi College kept its admission open for the unreserved categories in courses of — Economics, English, Political Science, Sanskrit, Bcom, Bcom Honours, Physics Honours, Zoology Honours and Life Sciences Honours. For Bcom Honours, it set the cut-off at 96.25%, for Sanskrit at 50%, for Physics at 96%, for Zoology at 94%and for Life Sciences at 90.33%. 

Other off-campus colleges that had their admissions open in the 6th cut-off for the unreserved category were Satyawati, Shyam Lal, Vivekananda and Maharaja Agrasen. Meanwhile, the university’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) released its fourth cut-off for BA programme and B.Com courses. 

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining a degree from the University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the NCT of Delhi can enrol themselves.

Sixth Cut-off for General category

Gargi College
BA (H) Economics: 96.5%
BA (H) English: 95.75%
BA (H) Political Science: 95.5%

Aditi Mahavidyalaya
BA (H) Social Work: 70%
Bcom (H): 87%
Bcom: 84%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya
BA (H) Psychology: 94.75%
BSc (H) Mathematics: 93%
BSc (H) Computer Science: 93.75%

Vivekananda College
BA (H) English: 81%
Bcom (H): 84%
Bcom: 81%

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi University Maharaja Agrasen gargi college ip college for women Ramjas College du cut off Shri Ram College of Commerce Kirori Mal College Daulat Ram college
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp