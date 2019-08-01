DU releases 6th cut-off  list for reserved seats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Wednesday released its sixth cut-off only for the reserved categories while some colleges, including Gargi, Maharaja Agrasen and IP College For Women, updated their websites on the admission status for all categories.

In the fifth cut-off, seats for Bcom Honours and English were available at Ramjas College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Kirori Mal College, Hindu and Daulat Ram colleges among the North Campus colleges. There has been no updation on their sixth cut-off, leaving the students clueless about the availability of seats.

There was no response from the university as to why the sixth cut-off was not issued for the unreserved categories even when some colleges uploaded their individual lists on their websites. IP College For Women kept its admission open for the general category Honours courses — English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Sociology and Bcom. However, the list uploaded by the college did not mention the marks required.

Gargi College kept its admission open for the unreserved categories in courses of — Economics, English, Political Science, Sanskrit, Bcom, Bcom Honours, Physics Honours, Zoology Honours and Life Sciences Honours. For Bcom Honours, it set the cut-off at 96.25%, for Sanskrit at 50%, for Physics at 96%, for Zoology at 94%and for Life Sciences at 90.33%.

Other off-campus colleges that had their admissions open in the 6th cut-off for the unreserved category were Satyawati, Shyam Lal, Vivekananda and Maharaja Agrasen. Meanwhile, the university’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) released its fourth cut-off for BA programme and B.Com courses.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining a degree from the University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the NCT of Delhi can enrol themselves.

Sixth Cut-off for General category

Gargi College

BA (H) Economics: 96.5%

BA (H) English: 95.75%

BA (H) Political Science: 95.5%



Aditi Mahavidyalaya

BA (H) Social Work: 70%

Bcom (H): 87%

Bcom: 84%



Keshav Mahavidyalaya

BA (H) Psychology: 94.75%

BSc (H) Mathematics: 93%

BSc (H) Computer Science: 93.75%



Vivekananda College

BA (H) English: 81%

Bcom (H): 84%

Bcom: 81%