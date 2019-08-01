NGT shoots down petition against Delhi’s water supply tankers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal turned down a petition on Wednesday that alleged corruption in Delhi’s water supply tankers claiming that tankers operated without being registered with the Delhi Jal Board. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel stated that the plea simply alleged corruption without stating specific instances.

The petition filed by environment activist Vikrant Tongad, had sought penal action and environmental compensation be imposed on all private water supply tankers that are allegedly extracting groundwater without valid (NoC) from authorities

