Dark spots leave Jal Vihar residents vulnerable, number of thefts go up 

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The residents of Jal Vihar near Lajpat Nagar feel unsafe while venturing out after sundown. The Jal Vihar stretch which begins at the roundabout outside Vinobha Puri area of Lajpat Nagar II with and extends till the railway line dividing the Lajpat Nagar I locality with Jungpura, lacks street lights leaving the long stretch pitch dark after sunset. The area’s residents have witnessed several thefts prompting some to even appoint private security guards.

“Every three or four days, there is a theft at a house here. It is difficult for anybody to go out after 7 pm. All of my neighbours have been burglarised at least once,” said Satpal Singh, a resident of the area.

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) was dissolved a few months ago and along with it the security guards guarding the residential buildings also quit.

“With the fear of thefts, eight residents hired two security guards. One is guarding the starting point near the roundabout and other is outside our houses,” Singh added. While the residents demand CCTVs, some of them have complained about the delayed installations of the cameras by the AAP government. “The AAP only comes here for photo-ops. They come here for surveys but we have seen no outcome yet,” said a resident.