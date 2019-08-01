Personal secretary of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal duped of over Rs 1 lakh from his account

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR after Anoop Thakur, personal secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal complained that he was duped of Rs 1,31,935.20 in three unauthorized financial transactions from his credit card.

According to the FIR, Thakur received an SMS at 6.30 pm on July 30 for OTP activation. He complained to the SBI customer service and requested that his credit card be blocked. However, three illegal transactions of - Rs 48000, Rs 40944 and Rs 42951.20 had already been conducted by the time the card was blocked. This amounted to a total amount of Rs 1,31,935.20.

The Delhi Police registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on July 31. Further investigation is being carried out to nab the culprits in this case.