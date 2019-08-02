Home Cities Delhi

16-yr-old boy shot dead by friend in east Delhi

The weapon of the offence has been recovered and police are trying to ascertain the source of the illegal pistol.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was shot dead allegedly by his friend in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Friday, police said.

The accused, also a juvenile, has been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

According to police, the boy, along with another friend, visited the accused at a second-hand car dealer shop in the Vikar Marg area where he worked as a helper.

The three were sitting inside the shop when the 16-year-old was shot at by his friend, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he accidently opened fire at the victim while he was showing pistol to him and their common friend, the officer said.

After the incident, the owner of the neighbouring shop alerted the police at around 10.

30 am after which police reached the spot and apprehended the accused, Singh said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

A case of murder has been registered and the police are ascertaining if it was a case of accidental firing or the accused shot at the victim following an argument between the two, the officer said.

The friend, who accompanied the victim, is a witness to the incident.

All the three are friends and stayed together in a rented accommodation in the Mandawali area, he added.

