Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal receives two threat mails

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's office received the e-mails on his official e-mail ID, the first on July 25 and another on July 30.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received two e-mails from an anonymous e-mail ID allegedly threatening to kill him, police said on Friday.

Kejriwal's office received the e-mails on his official e-mail ID -- the first on July 25 and another on July 30, the police said.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up.

The police said both the e-mails did not have any text but "kill, kill, kill" was written on the subject line.

"We received a complaint about the threats from the Delhi government's Home Department following which a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was filed.

"We have approached the service provider and sought details about the user of the e-mail ID in question," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy.

