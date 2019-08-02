Delhi Police allow organisers to apply online for Ramlila, Dusshera Performance Licence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday said that organisers for public events can now apply online

for a Casual Performance Licence (CPL).According to the police, a facility enabling citizens to apply and receive online Casual Performance Licence (CPL) in respect of 26 licenced premises and five-star hotels has already been operational since September 2017.

“It has now been extended to all public performances including Ramlilas, Dusshera, Durga Puja, meals organised in open or closed venues like stadiums, open grounds, banquet halls, farmhouses, hotels in anticipation of the forthcoming festive and winter season,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Licencing) Prabhakar said.

The applicants will receive their licences online on their registered email addresses. The system links all the districts and traffic ranges and the licensing unit for online processing, the officer said.

This will minimise the physical interface between the applicant and the police (licencing unit) before granting Casual Performance Licence (CPL), the officer added.

The facility will enable citizens to apply for the licence from the comfort of their homes and they would be able to check the status of their application online, the Delhi Police claimed. The system has been designed, developed and implemented in the house after consultations with all stakeholders and IT professionals, they added. (With PTI inputs)