Drop that baggage

Many of us want to lose weight. But at some point of time we can’t really burn off that excess weight. Why is this happening and what’s the root cause?

Weight loss is hampered by a number of things – inactivity, lack of sleep, stress, bad lifestyle, poor emotional health, sluggish metabolism, negativity, over-exercising and so on.

It could also be an underlying problem causing our metabolism to become sluggish (thyroid, diabetes, etc). Metabolism is nothing but a complex process during which the calories from food get combined with oxygen present in the body and release energy which is really important for the body to function properly. In other words, it’s the rate at which the body burns calories. BMR (Basic Metabolic Rate) refers to the amount of energy your body needs to maintain homeostasis (balanced and steady internal condition). Even while resting, the body needs energy to perform different functions like proper heart rate, blood circulation, breathing, detoxification, repairing cells, etc. This metabolism is called RMR (Resting Metabolic Rate). There’s also Thermic Effect of Food (TEF) – energy used to eat, digest and metabolise food.

Metabolism can be divided into two categories:

Catabolism: The breakdown of molecules into smaller units to obtain energy or carry on.

Anabolism: The synthesis of all compounds needed by the cells or the process where the body utilises the energy released by catabolism.

Here are a few things you can do to correct your metabolism:

Eating protein has also been shown to help you feel more full because it increases satiety and prevents you from overeating, which reduces your overall food consumption.

Drinking enough water increases your RMR. Whenever hungry, drink a glass of water and notice how the hunger dies for a while.

Mixing up your walk with a few high-intensity workouts, can boost your metabolism and burn extra fat.

Get up every 45-60 minutes to ensure good blood circulation. Light stretches or a leisure walk can get the metabolism back on track.

Lastly, sleep deprivation boosts the hunger hormone ghrelin and decrease the fullness hormone leptin. That’s why people who need sleep feel hungry or experience the cravings and struggle to lose weight.

Deepika Rathod

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices