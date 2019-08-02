Home Cities Delhi

NGO volunteers to fund Rohingya girl’s dream of studying law at Jamia

Excited to have taken a step closer to her dream, the 21-year-old thanked the NGO profusely.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Money is no more a hindrance for Tasmida Johar, the country’s first Rohingya refugee to clear the class 12 boards, in her quest to pursue higher studies at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

An NGO, working to support the next generation of Muslim advocates in the country, has come forward to make Tasmida’s dream of studying law at Jamia come true.

The organisation Access to Legal Education for Muslims (ALEM) said they got to know of Tasmida’s struggle to raise funds to pursue her dream through an article published by this newspaper earlier and volunteered to help.

In a mail sent to Tasmida on Tuesday, Syed Mohammad Haroon, Assistant General Captain at ALEM Delhi Chapter, said, “We have been working extensively for the inclusion of minorities in top-notch law colleges and found it hurtful to see that you are facing financial problems in your quest to join the university to pursue your higher education.”

He said that while some money was collected after the article highlighting the girl’s plight helped raise awareness, his organisation could pledge more funds to enable her to pursue the course. The university does not conduct entrance exams for foreign students. They are, instead, required to pay a higher fee. Tasmida had applied under the foreign students’ quota at the university, which will cost her more than `10 lakh.

Through a crowd-sourcing campaign, Tasmida’s family were able to collect `1.6 lakh and JMI also promised some scholarship. However, despite all the help that came her way, the funds pledged and raised were barely enough to clear the course fee for the first year only. Excited to have taken a step closer to her dream, the 21-year-old thanked the NGO profusely.

Dream alive

Through a crowd-sourcing campaign, Tasmida’s family were able to collect `1.6 lakh and Jamia also promised some scholarship.  However, the funds pledged were barely enough to clear the fee for the first year

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohingya Girl ALEM lawat jamia rohingya girl in jamia Access to Legal Education for Muslims
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp