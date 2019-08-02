NGO volunteers to fund Rohingya girl’s dream of studying law at Jamia

MUDITA Girotra By

NEW DELHI: Money is no more a hindrance for Tasmida Johar, the country’s first Rohingya refugee to clear the class 12 boards, in her quest to pursue higher studies at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

An NGO, working to support the next generation of Muslim advocates in the country, has come forward to make Tasmida’s dream of studying law at Jamia come true.

The organisation Access to Legal Education for Muslims (ALEM) said they got to know of Tasmida’s struggle to raise funds to pursue her dream through an article published by this newspaper earlier and volunteered to help.

In a mail sent to Tasmida on Tuesday, Syed Mohammad Haroon, Assistant General Captain at ALEM Delhi Chapter, said, “We have been working extensively for the inclusion of minorities in top-notch law colleges and found it hurtful to see that you are facing financial problems in your quest to join the university to pursue your higher education.”

He said that while some money was collected after the article highlighting the girl’s plight helped raise awareness, his organisation could pledge more funds to enable her to pursue the course. The university does not conduct entrance exams for foreign students. They are, instead, required to pay a higher fee. Tasmida had applied under the foreign students’ quota at the university, which will cost her more than `10 lakh.

Through a crowd-sourcing campaign, Tasmida’s family were able to collect `1.6 lakh and JMI also promised some scholarship. However, despite all the help that came her way, the funds pledged and raised were barely enough to clear the course fee for the first year only. Excited to have taken a step closer to her dream, the 21-year-old thanked the NGO profusely.

Dream alive

