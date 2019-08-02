North MCD’s insecticide purchase under scanner

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Vigilance Department of North Delhi Municipal Corporation has written to the Health Department of the civic body seeking clarification on the large amounts of insecticides purchased to be used to control vector-borne diseases in the city.

In a letter addressed to the health department, the vigilance officer sought reasons for the huge difference in the amounts of the chemical Diflubenzuron 25% WP purchased by North MCD in comparison to South and East MCDs. The Health Department was asked to reply by July 20. However, no response was received.

Letters accessed by this reporter showed Diflubenzuron purchased for North MCD is almost seven times the quantity bought by SDMC and the East municipal body. More letters show that the manufacturer Gharda Chemicals Limited quoted a unit price which is over 30% higher than the last purchase price in 2017.

Taking note of the issue, the Aam Aadmi Party councillor for the North MCD Neeraj Sharma wrote a letter to the L-G Anil Baijal on Wednesday claiming corruption in the purchase of large amounts of anti-larval insecticides. The councillor told The Morning Standard that in the last 6 months, NDMC used only 15,000 kg BTI and 10,000 kg of Temephose granules as an anti-larval insecticide.“For the next six months from July to December 2019, the MCD is purchasing 70,000 kg BTI, 14,000 kg Diflubenzurone, 92,000 kg Temephose granules worth Rs 10 crore while SDMC is purchasing only 2,500 kg of Diflubenzurone,” he wrote in his letter to the L-G.

Sharma added that as per the Centre’s policy, chemicals are to be purchased from the government electronic market portal. However, the civic body has been buying from the firm without even floating tenders. “The finalisation of the quantities was done earlier this year without the consent of house and standing committee,” he alleged.

In July, the North MCD received Rs 57.15 crore from the Delhi government to fight vector-borne diseases.