7-year-old girl rescued from GB Road red light area

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women and the Delhi Police jointly rescued a seven-year-old girl from GB Road red light area, the panel said on Friday. The DCW received a complaint from a woman who said she belongs to Assam. She said a month ago, a man named Deepak brought her along with her husband and their daughter to Delhi on the pretext of providing employment, the panel said.

When they reached the Old Delhi Railway Station, Deepak made them meet a woman. The woman and Deepak took them to Majnu Ka Tila where he used to live. The woman told the complainant that she will help her in getting employment in a hotel. She was made to sign some documents on the pretext of getting her daughter admitted to a school and the accused took away all her documents, including PAN card, Aadhar card and bank passbook.

After a couple of days, the woman brought the complainant and her daughter to a GB Road brothel, the panel said. She told her that her daughter will be admitted to a school. However, her daughter was kept at a home owned by a woman called Mahima. The accused forced the complainant into flesh trade, the panel said.

The brothel owner, a woman, was arrested, the panel said. (With PTI inputs)