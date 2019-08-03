Home Cities Delhi

Body of 12-year-old found in pond in south Delhi

Police said that Shubham was studying in Class VI and his father, a native of Tonk in Rajasthan, works as a mason in Aya Nagar.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The body of a 12-year-old boy was recovered from a pond behind the Arjangarh Air Force Station in south Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Aya Nagar, whose body was recovered from a pond in the jungle behind the Arjangarh Air Force Station in Aya Nagar.

"On Friday evening, Shubham's father Madan Lal Gothwal, came to the police and informed that his son did not return home from school. Following which nearby areas in the locality were checked but all in vain. On Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m., Kumar's body was recovered by a passerby," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Police said that the schoolbag and uniform of the boy were found outside the pond while there were no injury marks on the body.

"The body has been kept at AIIMS mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday morning. Prima facie, it appears that the boy drowned in the pond and could not save himself," said a senior police officer.

