Doctors continue to stir in Capital, medical services severely hit 

In a meeting late on Friday, RDA AIIMS, FORDA and URDA decided to resume emergency services in all hospitals.

Published: 03rd August 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Residents and junior doctors on the second day of their protest against the NMC Bill at AIIMS on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Health services in the national capital remained crippled on Friday as resident doctors continued their agitation against the Centre’s National Medical Commission Bill, which was passed in Parliament on Thursday. The strike called by the Resident Doctors Association, AIIMS, Federation of Resident Doctors Association and United RDA led to the shutting of OPD services in government-run hospitals, and emergency services were affected in many hospitals. 

However, in a meeting late on Friday, RDA AIIMS, FORDA and URDA decided to resume emergency services in all hospitals on Saturday. “However, OPDs and operation theatres will remain shut,” said Dr Harjit Bhatti, a resident doctor at AIIMS.

The day saw doctors in 41 hospitals raise their voice against the Centre’s decision and slam the Bill, including 31 state-run hospitals, five Central government hospitals, and MCD-operated hospitals. In some hospitals, the emergency departments and ICUs were managed with the help of faculty members, sponsored residents and faculty members of other medical or surgical departments, while OPDs, radiodiagnosis and laboratory diagnosis services functioned on a “restricted basis” in some health facilities and were shut at other places.

Routine surgery was cancelled and only emergency surgery was performed at several facilities.
Hundreds of doctors at several government hospitals, including AIIMS, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and LNJP Hospital, boycotted work and held marches in protest against the Bill. Earlier in the day, a delegation of doctors met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss the doctors’ demand of making amendments in the Bill. He urged them to resume work, saying the legislation was in the interest of doctors and patients.

Minister’s take

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the NMC Bill was a revolution to reform the medical education sector. Those unable to understand it now “will realise its benefits in the coming years,” he said.

Comments

Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
