Girls teams' success inspires New Delhi Municipal Council to form under-10 boys football teams

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After seeing the success of the girls' teams, the New Delhi Municipal Council has formed under-10 boys football teams comprising 90 students who are being trained. “We saw that the girls were performing brilliantly. They all got trained by professionals. So we thought we can initiate a similar programme for the boys. We have started training the boys. Most of the students come from the economically weaker section and the idea is to promote and encourage their talent,” RP Gupta, director of education, NDMC, told the Morning Standard.

For the training programme, students have been selected from NDMC-run schools—NP Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Lodhi Road, Navyug School in Sarojini Nagar, and NP Boys Senior Secondary School, Mandir Marg. “Thirty boys from each school have been selected. Some of the boys were very keen to learn the sport. The trainers are from the Delhi Soccer Association, and we also have associated physical education teachers, appointed nodal officers for the purpose,” he added.

Keeping in mind the health of these students, the NDMC has also involved Lion’s Club to provide nutritious food to the children undergoing training.“This is the age of growth for the children. Therefore, we had to keep in mind the factor that the children don’t get exhausted post-training and are given nutritious food so that they don’t become weak. The timings are usually adjusted according to the convenience of the children, but not post school because by that time they become tired,” the director noted.

For providing facilities of international standard, the NDMC has constructed a new football complex in Mandir Marg, behind the NP Boys Senior Secondary School, where the children are being trained. The civic body plans to hold a tournament for the boys in future.

