Home Cities Delhi

Girls teams' success inspires New Delhi Municipal Council to form under-10 boys football teams

After seeing the success of the girls teams, the New Delhi Municipal Council has formed under-10 boys football teams comprising 90 students who are being trained.

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Municipal Council building

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After seeing the success of the girls' teams, the New Delhi Municipal Council has formed under-10 boys football teams comprising 90 students who are being trained. “We saw that the girls were performing brilliantly. They all got trained by professionals. So we thought we can initiate a similar programme for the boys. We have started training the boys. Most of the students come from the economically weaker section and the idea is to promote and encourage their talent,” RP Gupta, director of education, NDMC, told the Morning Standard.

For the training programme, students have been selected from NDMC-run schools—NP Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Lodhi Road, Navyug School in Sarojini Nagar, and NP Boys Senior Secondary School, Mandir Marg. “Thirty boys from each school have been selected. Some of the boys were very keen to learn the sport. The trainers are from the Delhi Soccer Association, and we also have associated physical education teachers, appointed nodal officers for the purpose,” he added.

Keeping in mind the health of these students, the NDMC has also involved Lion’s Club to provide nutritious food to the children undergoing training.“This is the age of growth for the children. Therefore, we had to keep in mind the factor that the children don’t get exhausted post-training and are given nutritious food so that they don’t become weak. The timings are usually adjusted according to the convenience of the children, but not post school because by that time they become tired,” the director noted.

For providing facilities of international standard, the NDMC has constructed a new football complex in Mandir Marg, behind the NP Boys Senior Secondary School, where the children are being trained. The civic body plans to hold a tournament for the boys in future.

Children getting good food

The NDMC has involved Lion’s Club to provide nutritious food to the children undergoing training. The timings are adjusted according to the children’s convenience, but not post school because by that time they are tired, said RP Gupta, director of education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Delhi Municipal Council under-10 boys football teams girls' teams Delhi Soccer Association Lion’s Club
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp