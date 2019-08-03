Government-appointed Panel wants review of appointment mechanism for university faculties, VCs

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raising concerns about the recruitment process in universities, a government-appointed panel has recommended introducing changes in the way vice-chancellors and faculties are appointed.

The panel, headed by former IISc director P Balram, suggested that the Centre and states “must seriously review the mechanism by which VCs are appointed”.

The committee, in its report to the UGC, said that “good academic leadership is essential for improving the research culture”, suggesting that political appointments at the VC level are hampering research.

Currently, VCs of central universities and IIT directors are appointed after approval from the President after a selection panel makes the recommendations.

In state-funded universities, the governments set up search panels, approve the recommendations and send them to the Governor. So, the government has a significant role in appointments. Balram explained that the VC appointments are often “political, which is detrimental in the long run”. “There have been many controversial appointments recently and it’s not good,” he said.

The panel suggested the regulator must re-examine current practices in recruitment of faculty members.

Educationists said while the objective has always been to choose the best “academician” for the post of VCs and faculties, the panel should have suggested a structure to achieve that. “Selection panels for teachers in varsities comprise VC, three subject experts and a visitor who is mostly political. Given that appointments of VCs are themselves compromised, how do we expect that decision is being taken purely on the basis of merit?” asked JNU professor Surajit Mazumdar.