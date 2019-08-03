Huge response to DDA project for big-box stores

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) receiving a good response to the expression of interest invited to set up big-box retail outlets, a popular concept abroad, the land-owning agency is expected to start work on the project by the end of the year. Tarun Kapoor, vice-chairman, DDA, said that interested parties had been making their presentations, and in two weeks the authority would issue tenders.

“We invited big developers to discuss the concept. We also wanted to know their ideas. Presentations are being made. So far, the response has been very good and positive. I am hopeful that we will be able to invite bids for commercial stores by mid-August and the work will begin within three-four months,” said Kapoor.

In March, the DDA announced it would establish commercial hubs at two locations in the national capital —Shahdara and Peera Garhi, where large plots measuring 15-20 acres were identified to build integrated retail shopping hubs. It invited experienced global and national developers for the same.Though other states, such as Maharashtra, Punjab, and Telangana, have similar superstores running successfully, Delhi has been lagging behind in this regard.

“This shopping culture is quite common in foreign cities such as Amsterdam and Paris. These shopping hubs are generally located on the outskirts of a city. People visit mega retail stores for shopping and buy products in retail. Retailing brands also offer huge discounts to attract customers. Mega-markets in Delhi will be developed along the same lines,” Kapoor said. Once the project starts taking shape, the agency plans to identify locations in other parts of the city where large chunks of land are available to create similar facilities.

Another DDA official privy to the development said the mega stores would comprise food joints, entertainment centres, and hospitality, healthcare, and art and culture centres.“The idea is that besides their weekly or monthly purchase, the shoppers can also socialise and spend 5-6 hours on weekends with family and friends,” said the official.

What are the big-box stores?

Big-box retailers, usually plainly designed, function in large-scale buildings that often resemble a large box. The stores occupy a large amount of space and offer a variety of products to customers. These stores achieve economies of scale by focusing on large sales volumes. The structure stands in a large plot, with ample parking space.