Home Cities Delhi

More than 2,500 stray cattle caught by North MCD this year

Taking note of the stray cattle menace in the national capital, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has caught more than 2,500 cattle since January 1 this year.

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

cows

For representational purposes (File Photo | Mahesh G, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking note of the stray cattle menace in the national capital, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has caught more than 2,500 cattle since January 1 this year.

The Deputy Mayor of North MCD, Yogesh Verma, on Friday said that the outcome was the result of adopting a new strategy to catch the stray cattle.“The North civic body is serious about the problem of stray cattle. As per the new strategy, stray cattle catching staff, along with a police party, would assemble at a designated place early in the morning at around 5 am and move towards some stray cattle-prone area,” said Verma.

As per the civic body, 81 stray cattle were impounded from the north zone, including from two premises where cattle were kept illegally. The premises have been sealed. A meeting was held between the deputy mayor and veterinary officials to chalk out strategies which are required to be implemented to catch cattle in the morning, without making the illegal owners aware of the action.

“We hope that the drive will continue in the same spirit along with the cooperation of the other agencies. North MCD would be able to almost eradicate stray cattle menace by Diwali festival,” he added.
The North Corporation has been in charge of the Ghogha dairy relocation project. Last year, the former commissioner had recommended handing over the project to the Delhi government. However, the recommendation was rejected by the standing committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi stray cattle North Delhi MC Deputy Mayor of North MCD Yogesh Verma
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp