More than 2,500 stray cattle caught by North MCD this year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the stray cattle menace in the national capital, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has caught more than 2,500 cattle since January 1 this year.

The Deputy Mayor of North MCD, Yogesh Verma, on Friday said that the outcome was the result of adopting a new strategy to catch the stray cattle.“The North civic body is serious about the problem of stray cattle. As per the new strategy, stray cattle catching staff, along with a police party, would assemble at a designated place early in the morning at around 5 am and move towards some stray cattle-prone area,” said Verma.

As per the civic body, 81 stray cattle were impounded from the north zone, including from two premises where cattle were kept illegally. The premises have been sealed. A meeting was held between the deputy mayor and veterinary officials to chalk out strategies which are required to be implemented to catch cattle in the morning, without making the illegal owners aware of the action.

“We hope that the drive will continue in the same spirit along with the cooperation of the other agencies. North MCD would be able to almost eradicate stray cattle menace by Diwali festival,” he added.

The North Corporation has been in charge of the Ghogha dairy relocation project. Last year, the former commissioner had recommended handing over the project to the Delhi government. However, the recommendation was rejected by the standing committee.