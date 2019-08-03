Rajpath set to be redeveloped

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

NEW DELHI: Plans are underway to redevelop New Delhi’s ceremonial boulevard, Rajpath. This means the entire area, including its water bodies and lawns, will sport a new look. The renovated area will have water channels, fountains, a parking facility for 1,000 vehicles, kiosks, water dispensers and other utilities. “The project got a little delayed due to some ongoing ancillary work of the War Memorial at India Gate. Only after that is completed, can we take up this project,” says a senior NDMC official.

The person instrumental in the design aspect of Rajpath urban regeneration is Architectural Historian and Heritage Management expert Surbhi Gupta. The Noida resident works extensively on conservation of museums, temples and tourist destinations, funded by the Union government of India as well as the World Bank, the World Monuments Fund and UNESCO. Apart from running her own design firm by the name of Rasika, Gupta is a visiting faculty at the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi and CEPT University, Ahmedabad. Excerpts:

Tell us more about the Rajpath urban regeneration.

The designs have been finalised and execution will be started soon. Currently, the project work is in progress.

Dargah Bazaar and Rajpath

At what stage is the International Museum of Indus-Saraswati Civilisation at Rakhigarhi?

Rakhigarhi is our greatest heritage; it is at par with the world’s greatest ancient civilisations like Greek and Egyptian civilisations. It is the biggest Harappan site in India. This is the reason I conceived the idea of having an international centre and museum for Indus Saraswati Civilisation at Rakhigarhi. We want to develop Rakhigarhi as a tourist destination where one can experience the continuity of Harappan culture up to the present time via an experiential walk.

Our idea was well taken by the Ministry of Culture and they are now keen to make it real. We have started working with local bodies of Rakhgarhi by planning signages, organising heritage walks etc. We are following the bottom-up approach in this project which means we are involving the locals as much possible so as to ensure that their livelihoods remain unaffected. We want to make sure that the culture and traditions are not disturbed even as the economic condition of locals becomes better.

What are the points one needs to keep in mind while undertaking such an exercise?

Balance is the key. One needs to strike a balance where you celebrate the historicity of the place and at the same time make it relevant for the present generation in terms of facilities and use. Moreover, the interpretation of the place and its meaning to people is very important.

For example, while during the heritage management of Ajmer Dargah, we had worked on toilets, drinking water, signages, security and other everyday facilities for the pilgrims. We were sensitive to not convert it into a tourist destination as it is still a place for pilgrimage and the sanctity of the site had to be maintained. We did it by celebrating and reviving the water bodies, creating a tranquil environment aligned to the philosophy of Sufism.

How is it working with the government vis-a-vis private organisations?

The private sector is more driven. If there are ample CSR funds available, the projects are executed well. Whereas being associated with the government institutions, one gets to work on the projects that hold the national and international level of importance. Government agencies are more receptive to accept newer ideas.

How did you get into architecture?

Ever since I was 12, I wanted to be an architect after being I was influenced by an architect friend. I have a creative bent of mind and am technically strong, and this profession lets me enjoy both the sides of my brain. Convincing my family was difficult since I come from a family of engineers, that too IITians. But once I got through CEPT, Ahmedabad, they understood how serious I was. Today, they are proud of me.

