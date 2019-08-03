Speaker disqualifies AAP MLA amidst war of words

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party rebel MLA Kapil Mishra was disqualified from the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Friday. Mishra said the Speaker’s order was “unconstitutional and unlawful”.

Mishra turned rogue for AAP almost two years ago, when he publicly alleged that he saw the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal taking a bribe of Rs 2 crore at his residence.

A petition moved on July 1 by AAP MLA and party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj asked Goel to disqualify Mishra as he had voluntarily given up the membership of the party. Mishra, the lawmaker from Karawal Nagar, was water resources minister, a portfolio which is held by the Chief Minister now.

Bhardwaj had moved the petition stating the former minister has been regularly joining BJP leaders in campaigns against Kejriwal.

Kapil Mishra, rebel AAP leader

Ever since Mishra moved the petition early last month, Bhardwaj had been engaged in a war of words with him on social media platforms. The disqualified lawmaker had also accused the Speaker of having a biased mindset. In an attempt to save his seat, Mishra countered that if he is being held responsible for speaking in support of PM Narendra Modi then similar logic should be applied on Kejriwal for supporting Mamata Banerjee and other leaders.

In the order, the Speaker gave instances of Mishra joining protests organized by BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Manoj Tiwari against Kejriwal and launching a campaign against the Delhi government on social media sites in preparation for the next assembly election.

Mishra had said the Speaker is an interested party in the matter so he should recuse himself from perusing the case “I will approach the High Court against this order. I am very proud that I campaigned for Prime Minister Modi as it was something that the public wanted and I as a representative just represented that sentiment. Arvind Kjeriwal and his minister still do not have answers to the corruption that I exposed,” said Mishra.

TIMELINE

July 1, 2019

AAP submits petition in Delhi Assembly

9 July

Kapil Mishra complains that he did not receive the copy of the petition

10 July

First hearing in the matter. Mishra is handed over the full copy, requests four weeks time. Assembly Speaker grants one week

17 July

Mishra moves three applications in the second hearing, one seeking dismissal of the petition

18 July

Speaker gives time to Mishra to submit his comments by 3 pm. Mishra goes on vacation with family and informs he will be back on August 1

23 July

Date of cross-examination of the petitioner and respondent finalized. Mishra did not appear but files a counter affidavit

26 July

All persons concerned informed to appear but

Mishra did not

27 July

Mishra joins BJP protest campaign against Kejriwal. Speaker disqualifies MLA