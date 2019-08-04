Home Cities Delhi

Mother and daughter die after being pushed off train by robbers in Delhi

A case of robbery and culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab the robbers, according to Police.

Published: 04th August 2019 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Railway station, station, railways, train, railway track

Image of a railway station used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

By PTI

MATHURA: A woman and her daughter travelling from Delhi to Kota were killed allegedly after being pushed off a train for resiting robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, the Railway Protection Force said on Saturday.

The incident took place near the Ajhai Railway Station when Meena (55), a resident of Delhi's Shahdara, was on board the Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central SF Express (22634) with her daughter Manisha (21) and son Aakash (23), the RPF said.

They were on their way to Kota as Manisha was to get admission in a coaching institute for engineering entrance exams there, it said.

ALSO READ: Body of 12-year-old found in pond in south Delhi

In the early hours, Meena saw the robbers taking away her bag.

She, however, caught hold of the bag and her daughter, who woke up due to the commotion, too tried to get back the piece of luggage.

One of the robbers reached the gate of the sleeper coach the victims were travelling in and pushed the unrelenting mother-daughter duo off the train while snatching the bag from them, the RPF said.

The bag contained mobile phone, cash, cheques for coaching and hostel fee and other valuables, according to an RPF official.

Aakash pulled the chain of the train and it had reached the Vrindaban Road Railway Station before stopping.

He then reported the matter to the RPF.

An RPF official said one ambulance was rushed to the spot soon after they were informed about the incident.

He said the mother-daughter had died before emergency help arrived.

A case of robbery and culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab them, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Crimes Delhi Railways
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp