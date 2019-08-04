Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS resident doctors call off NMC Bill strike, Safdarjung medicos yet to take a call

With Monday being a heavy rush day for OPD, doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences doctors resuming work would be a boon.

Published: 04th August 2019 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 09:08 PM

Members of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) and MBBS students shout slogans as they protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill near All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on 1 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have called off their strike in protest against the National Medical Commission Bill (NMC), post their meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday.

The doctors will resume work from Monday.

"Met the delegation of resident doctors association from AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital. Cleared their misconceptions about the NMC bill. I have a full faith that doctors will call off the strike and resume work n the interest of the patients," Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet.

This was the fourth day that the doctors were on a strike opposing the NMC Bill. With Monday being a heavy rush day for OPD, the AIIMS doctors resuming work would be a boon.

The Safdarjung Resident Doctors Association (RDA) is yet to take a call on whether they would call it off or continue. A meeting at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is currently underway.

TAGS
NMC Bill National Medical Commission Bill AIIMS Delhi Harsh Vardhan doctors strike
