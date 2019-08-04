AIIMS resident doctors call off NMC Bill strike, Safdarjung medicos yet to take a call

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have called off their strike in protest against the National Medical Commission Bill (NMC), post their meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday.

The doctors will resume work from Monday.

"Met the delegation of resident doctors association from AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital. Cleared their misconceptions about the NMC bill. I have a full faith that doctors will call off the strike and resume work n the interest of the patients," Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet.

This was the fourth day that the doctors were on a strike opposing the NMC Bill. With Monday being a heavy rush day for OPD, the AIIMS doctors resuming work would be a boon.

The Safdarjung Resident Doctors Association (RDA) is yet to take a call on whether they would call it off or continue. A meeting at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is currently underway.