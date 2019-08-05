Home Cities Delhi

An evening of Malhar raags

Music lovers all over Delhi welcomed the rain gods with two soulful Hindustani classical vocal performances by Aditya Sharma and Jui Dhaigude Pande at Triveni Kala Sangam.

Malhar Festival

Raag Malhar is an old Indian classical raag associated with the atmosphere of torrential rains.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

The event, Malhar Festival, was organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra. 

It is said that this raag is so powerful that, when sung perfectly, it can induce rains. Classical music stalwarts such as Tansen, Baiju Bawra and Meera Bai were said to have caused rains with their powerful rendition of Raag Malhar. 

The programme began with the recital of Raag Miyan Malhar by Aditya Sharma, a US-based vocalist. He was ably assisted by Chetan Nigam on the harmonium and Kharak Singh on the tabla. The rendition of this raag, set in vilambit tilwada, was so beautiful that each of its taan invoked a thought of a rainy evening, despite the humidity outside. 

Whenever the three artistes fell in perfect sync with each other, the mesmerised audience would erupt in applause. Sharma concluded his recital with a fast-paced drut bandish set to teen taal that literally resembled the sound of rain drops falling on the ground. 

Then it was Maharashtra-based vocalist Pande’s turn. Her rendition in jod raag, Raag Meera Ki Malhar, evoked that peculiar sense of elation you feel when enjoying the rains with your beloved. Jod raag combines two raags, an enchanting hybrid that never fails to impress the listener. Pande had set her raag to vilambit rupak. 

Tabla exponent Durjay 

Bhoumik, who accompanied Pande, added his charm to the whole recital with his bols on tabla, that captured the essence of rain drops touching the green grass atop a silent mountain. 
Sumit Mishra on harmonium too, left a deep impact with his performance. Pande concluded her performance with the rendition of a fast-paced composition in Raag Sur Malhar set to addha taal.

