Home Cities Delhi

Cracks in AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association over calling off strike against NMC Bill

Doctors alleged that the AIIMS RDA leadership didn't answer calls the entire day and just released a letter in the evening stating their support to call off the strike.

Published: 05th August 2019 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) and MBBS students shout slogans as they protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill near All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on 1 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Members of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) and MBBS students shout slogans as they protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill near All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on 1 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fissures seem to have appeared in the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RMA) as some of its members sought its dissolution alleging that the movement against the NMC Bill was betrayed after the strike was called off prematurely.

However, the RDA denied that there were any differences among the members over calling off the strike following a meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"All of you are aware that, unfortunately, the current RDA deliberately made efforts to weaken the movement and lied to all of us. They called a general body meeting at 10 am on August 4. They had already submitted the result of the general body meeting to the Health Ministry at 7 am and had agreed to call off the strike with no tangible results," a group of resident doctors said in an open letter on Sunday.

The doctors said the association's action was a betrayal to the spirit of the body.

They alleged that the AIIMS RDA leadership neither responded to messages nor answered the calls the entire day and just released a letter in the evening stating their support to call off the strike.

"We urge the general body to dissolve the current RDA in view of their betrayal to the resident fraternity and the national movement against NMC Bill," the doctors said in the letter.

Denying reports of fissures within the association, Dr Rajeev Ranjan, general secretary of AIIMS RDA, said the current RDA is strong and popular.

"We have been working sincerely in the better interest of resident doctors of AIIMS and patients, and will keep working under the banner of AIIMS RDA," he said.

Resident doctors of AIIMS called off their strike and resumed duties on Sunday after the health minister assured them that their concerns over the NMC Bill will be duly addressed.

READ HERE | Post meeting with Health Minister, AIIMS and Safdarjung resident doctors call off NMC Bill strike

In a communique to the AIIMS director, the RDA said that during the meeting, the Union minister assured them of addressing their concerns while drafting the regulations of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The minister also told them that the representatives of the AIIMS RDA and students' union will be consulted while drafting the regulations of the commission.

The NMC bill provides for setting up of a National Medical Commission in place of the MCI for development and regulation of all aspects of medical education, profession and institutions.

Doctors are demanding certain amendments in the bill.

According to them, if not amended, the bill will lead to deterioration of medical education and degradation of healthcare services.

The fraternity is opposing section 32(1), (2) and (3) of the bill saying it will encourage quackery by providing licence to practice modern medicine as community health providers for persons other than those possessing MBBS degrees.

The doctors say there was no clarity over the introduction of NEXT and scrapping the NEET-PG.

They are also opposing decreasing the percentage of seats under controlled fees structure in private medical colleges and deemed universities from 85 to 50 per cent, reducing the representation of elected members from 75 per cent in MCI to 20 per cent in National Medical Commission and autonomous boards constituted there-under.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NMC bill Doctors strike doctors protests AIIMS Delhi AIIMS RDA
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp