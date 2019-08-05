Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dares BJP on power tariff

Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to emulate AAP government’s move in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a gathering outside his residence in New Delhi on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday challenged the BJP to provide electricity free to those consuming up to 200 units a month in Maharashtra and Haryana, both ruled by the saffron party. 

Kejriwal said he would ask people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party if it implemented the Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision in the two states, where Assembly elections are to be held later this year.

ALSO READ | Kejriwal Power: Delhiites to get 200 units of electricity free of cost

The AAP leader’s statement came days after the BJP termed the Delhi government’s decision on the power tariff as a “poll stunt”.

Kejriwal had announced on Wednesday that people consuming up to 200 units of electricity will not have to pay power bills. Those who consume between 201 and 400 units would be given a 50 per cent subsidy by the state government. 

“The BJP and the Congress are not able to understand whether to support it or to oppose it. Some of them are calling it an election stunt.” Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering at his residence. “Why don’t they take up such election stunts,” he asked.

He asked the BJP to make its stand clear on the AAP government’s announcement on power tariff.
He also said that his government will also make public transport free for women in Delhi.

“Governments face a backlash of people after five years, but this is the first government which has gained more respect, love and faith of the people. This is because it has worked day and night for the people in the last five years,” Kejriwal said.

Stressing on the integrity and honesty of his government, the chief minister said, “The only reason this work could be possible was that you voted for an honest party and elected an honest government. It is because we are honest that we are saving a lot of money.”

