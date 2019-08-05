Manmohan Singh, other senior Congress leaders pay homage to Sheila Dikshit

Home Cities Delhi

Sheila_Dikshit_condolence_meeting

Former PM Manmohan Singh with Congress leaders at a condolence meeting for late Sheila Dikshit at the DPCC office in New Delhi on 4 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A large number of Congress workers and leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, on Sunday paid homage to veteran party leader Sheila Dikshit, who died last month, at a prayer meeting held here.

Former three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit suffered cardiac arrest and passed away at a hospital on July 20. She was 81.

The prayer meeting, held at the party's Delhi unit office, was attended besides Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur by many senior leaders, including A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Pramod Tiwari and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

A brief film on Dikshit's life and works was screened at the prayer meeting.

Famous Dhrupad Singh Wasifuddin Dagar rendered devotional songs on the occasion.

Ghulam Nabi Azad at the meeting. (Photo | Arun Kumar P, EPS)

Dikshit had taken over as the president of the Delhi Congress in January this year.

She managed to increase the vote share of the party in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Delhi Congress leaders, including working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia and Devender Yadav, former presidents Subhash Chopra, J P Agarwal, Ajay Maken, Arvinder Lovely, among others, too, paid tributes to the veteran leader.

Dikshit's son Sandip Dikshit, daughter Latika and sister Rama Dhawan were present in the prayer meeting.

