Noted figures discuss social media

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People from all walks of life, including politicians and artists, sat down to discuss the various aspects of social media—its impact and how it is changing narratives—in an event held in the city.

Folk musician Malini Awasthi, who has been a key member of Naimishey Samvad for its first two editions, explained the concept of the event. “People who are very active bloggers on Twitter or Facebook, speak about what they write, about providing them good content on culture, on different aspects of all that is happening around us, what all is being written about,” she said.

“On social media, people write whatever comes to their mind,” she said, adding that during the discussions, participants are encouraged and corrected by people from different fields. The second edition was held at Constitution Club on July 31.

“They stay, we talk, eat together... it’s basically a meeting of minds. Our idea is to invite all those who are in the respected league of social media.” In one of the five sessions, RJ Raunak and Shefali Vaidya spoke of the social media vis-a-vis youngsters.

The other speakers included TV anchors Sweta Singh and Richa Anirudh, film actor and MP Sunny Deol, Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh, Bollywood singer and BJP MP Babul Supriyo and BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.