Rise of veganism in Delhi

The number of Delhiites embracing veganism is on a noticeable rise. Either due to the growing health issues or awareness about animal cruelty and environmental degradation. Cafes like Rose and Greenr are the go-to vegan places, and Nut and Bowls cafe is the latest entrant. But what’s even more interesting, is how cafes across Delhi are waking up to this culture and including vegan options in their menus.

“The vegan trend was slow to pick up,” says Corporate Chef Sagar Bajaj of First Fiddle Restaurants. “But F&B establishments are now becoming more aware of different eating options. More and more restaurants are experimenting with taste, and avoiding dairy and other non-vegan ingredients.”

In agreement is Kazem Samandari, Founder of L’Opéra. “With the growing demand, the repertoire of vegan dishes is also expanding and gaining popularity. Today, customers are more aware of what they eat and live a conscious life,” shares Samandari, adding, “L’Opéra will soon introduce a new line of pastries and tarts in all-new flavours across our outlets beginning September to coincide with Navratras, the Hindu fasting period. For our vegan range, we have used margarine, mainly in refined vegetable oil and water instead of butter, and water and fruit juice instead of cream and milk.”

With the rise of soya, almond and other plant-based milk desserts becoming vegan-friendly, Chef Ashish Singh calls Delhi – “the new vegan capital of the country.” Elaborating further, the Corporate Chef of Cafe Delhi Heights & Nueva says, “With actors Anushka Sharma and more influencers promoting veganism, the vegan community in Delhi is becoming bigger than ever. To create a vegan-friendly affair, Cafe Delhi Heights too, offers a vegan menu with dishes like vegan poha, brown rice Buddha bowl, cheese-less pizzas and pastas, sandwiches, Thai curry, noodles, Raw papaya salad, minestrone soup and more.”

Chef Sudhanshu, Foxtrot, adds that increased demand for vegan foods, has led to curating dishes on customer tastes, even if it means creating new ones that are not on the menu.

Not just cafes, even corporate catering giants like Elior India are aiming to add a dose of veganism to Delhi.

“With the gravitation towards plant-based diets and interest in vegetarianism picking up across the globe, even we are working on our concepts to reduce meat-meal options and drive focus on Indian-inspired vegan food,” says Chef David Edward Raj, Director, Culinary Development and Innovation, Elior India. While the brand currently doesn’t have a fixed vegan menu, “when we get a request, we do prepare vegan meals on the basis of client’s requirements,” says Chef Raj.

Udit Bagga, Founder of OTB, Khan Market points out how Delhi’s food industry is going on wide and green with options like Vegan Bakery products to shakes to coffees to main courses etc.

“From superstores promoting vegan products to hosting workshops with celebrity chefs who teach vegan recipes, to restaurants adding more plant-based nutritional meals…” Bagga rattles off a list of vegan activities.

Leaving one’s comfort zone

From ice creams to sushi, almost every dish is beginning to have a vegan variant. “But the challenge is in ensuring that the taste isn’t altered due to a switch in ingredients. And this allows the chef to move out of their comfort zone and create something unique,” says Chef Bajaj.

Then there are those customers still wary of veganism, mainly because they don’t find it pocket-friendly and the taste doesn’t pander to their palates. Like 30-year-old Sukriti Sharma, who works in the corporate world.

“It has been eight years, since I became a vegan and yes there is a growing acceptance for the culture in Delhi. However, one cannot afford a trial and error method every time they go out for a meal. Places offering vegan options should really look at what ingredients they are using and how they taste. Also, the prices are so exorbitant that I prefer eating at home.”