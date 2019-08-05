Home Cities Delhi

Unidentified man kills self at Delhi Metro station

CCTV footage showed that the man jumped on the tracks at about 6.35 a.m., said a police officer.

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (File Photo | DMRC)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An unidentified man in his 50s committed suicide on Monday by jumping in front of a Metro train at the Welcome station in east Delhi, affecting Metro services for about half-hour, authorities said.

The police were informed shortly after 7 a.m that a person was found dead on the tracks near Platform 2.

"He had been crushed by a train and his head had got severed. We found Rs 1,620 were on his body while no identity proof was found from his possession," said a senior police officer.

CCTV footage showed that the man jumped on the tracks at about 6.35 a.m., said a police officer. The body was shifted to the GTB Hospital mortuary. Efforts were on to identify the deceased.

Comments

