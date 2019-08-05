Home Cities Delhi

Women of substance redefining beauty

Regular working women walked the ramp at a recent fashion show in Delhi as an attempt to defy unrealistic beauty standards

fashion model

Women from diverse professions who walked the ramp for Fashion Designer Kamalpreet Dhaliwal

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Walking the ramp is something many (and not just fashionistas) have aspired to do. And it’s a cherry on the cake if this desire gets fulfilled for a good cause. Like the case of The Moonbroch Atelier during the unveiling of its Couture Collection’19 at an event called Slay the Runway – For a Cause, on August 3.

The year-and-a-half clothing brand by Kamalpreet Dhaliwal, showcased gowns inspired from the Victorian Era and exquisite lehangas that were worn by an eclectic mix of 18 Delhi-based women entrepreneurs, doctors, fashionistas, architects, and artists apart from few professional ‘slim’ models. 

“As a brand, we have the philosophy of celebrating women from different walks of life,” says Dhaliwal, 43. “We even have a feature on the website called Moonbroch Super Divas, where we highlight the women of substance. So not only in our shows but also on our Instagram and Facebook pages, we feature 
working women.” 

It was empowering to witness the edgy and glamorous silhouettes being worn with elan on individuals don’t identify with the fashion world on a daily basis. Like the showstopper wore a gown metallic silver silk and deep pink draped in a sweeping cowl, with very fine pleats on the bodice and a luxurious silver trail. A sea of iridescent copper and gold sequins adorned an elegant Mermaid gown. And diverse metallic greys melted into a sequined black creation. 

Dhaliwal says she consciously designs for the contemporary women of today. “For someone who wants something distinctive and doesn’t want to wear what everybody else is wearing... I customise outfits according to the body type and the occasion. I do a two-hour session with the customer to understand their personality, lifestyle, body type, and what they can carry to decide what will look good on them.” 

The NIFT Delhi graduate had jumped into the corporate world, working for ABN AMRO Bank NV, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Ameriprise Financial, Fisher & Paykel and Good Earth. But she left behind this 20-year corporate career to become a fashion designer. 

Her corporate journey through its CSR activities has perhaps rubbed off her as proceeds from the event will go towards the Laksh Foundation that works for underprivileged kids and women.

“Ila Lumba [Founder of Laksh Foundation] is doing fantastic work to uplift the rural community in six villages of Haryana. Their learning centres have more than 1,000 children enrolled. Their cooperatives train women in basic literacy, accountancy and needlework. They even run a milk cooperative to help farmers.” Dhaliwal wants to train the rural women associated with the NGO, so they can make garments for her brand

Lumba, in turn informs how the foundation supports children from five villages of rural Haryana with free after school tuitions, books, stationary and uniforms, and a Women’s self-help group of 100 members in three villages.

“So the Moonbroch Atelier’s gesture of hosting a fashion show to raise funds is a first and totally appreciated. This act of working women walking the ramp for this cause is an inspiration for all.” 

Here’s what five of Dhaliwal’s working women models from Delhi-NCR had to say about walking the ramp and contradicting expectations of unrealistic beauty standards.

