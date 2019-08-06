Cop deployed at Congress leader Karan Singh's house in Delhi 'shoots' himself

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A police personnel, deployed at the residence of Congress leader Karan Singh in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, shot himself accidentally, police said on Monday.

The personnel was rushed to RML hospital, as he sustained serious injuries, a police officer said, adding that an investigation into the incident is already underway.

“He is critical. We are trying to find out how the incident took place and, whether it was intentional or a case of negligence,” the officer said.

“The personnel is not in a condition to give a statement. Police are trying to identify witnesses to record statements,” he said, adding the CCTV footage of the spot will be scanned to confirm if it was an accident.

In another incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel allegedly shot himself dead in Bawana area of Outer North district on Sunday. The ASI, Ram Gilas Meena, hailed from Rajasthan’s Karauli district. No suicide note was recovered from his possession, police said.