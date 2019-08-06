Delhi University releases seventh cut-off list

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University released its seventh cut-off list on Monday, with courses like B Com (Hons) and B Com still up for grabs at premier colleges. Hans Raj College is offering B Com (Hons) at a cut-off of 97.25 per cent, while the course is available at a cut-off of 97.50 per cent in Hindu College and 95.25 per cent in Gargi College.

Gargi College has seats for BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science and B Com. IP College for Women has seats available in BA (Hons) English at a cut-off of 94.75 per cent. Kamala Nehru College is offering BA (Hons) Political Science at a cut-off of 94.25 per cent.