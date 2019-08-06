Delhi's Jamia proposes five new departments; hostels for 1,000 students coming up

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Human Resource Development for starting five new departments in the university, including hospital management and environment. The university is also in the process of building more hostels to be able to accommodate at least 1,000 more boys and girls.

The five new departments proposed by the university are design, environment, foreign languages, hospital management or old-age care, and museum. The museum, department, Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said, would put on exhibition all relevant material pertaining to India’s freedom struggle.

“It will include all the information pertaining to our freedom fighters. It will display the contribution of our leaders. It will talk about how our leaders fought for independence,” Akhtar told this newspaper.

Apart from the five proposed departments, the university has been trying to start a medical college cum hospital, for which the Vice-Chancellor has met with the highest authorities in the Central government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

“The medical college will be located on a piece of land that we are yet to acquire. Wherever we find new space, we will shift our whole health campus there. Before we ask for funds, we need to be ready with a complete draft of our plans. We have made a committee here for that,” the VC said.

On the building of hostels, she said: “We are going to build more hostels for both boys and girls to be able to accommodate 1,000 students. This plan is under process to provide facilities to more outstation candidates for a safe living atmosphere.”