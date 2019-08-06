Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's sultry weather adds to woes as rains play hide and seek

Though Delhi remained swallowed up in dark clouds, the rains kept the residents waiting.

Moments like these have been few and far between in the city this monsoon.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sultry weather added to the discomfiture of city residents on Monday morning as the monsoon rains continued to elude the capital.

On Sunday, the weather station at Palam recorded 21.6 mm of rain. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 0.8 mm rains till 8:30 am on Monday. A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal was expected to bring more rain to the northern region. However, it remained concentrated in eastern parts of the country, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said.

He said the axis of monsoon trough currently lies along Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. Its western end will shift towards the Delhi-NCR region from Tuesday onwards.
Easterly winds are blowing in Delhi because it lies in north of the monsoon trough. These winds have high humidity content and therefore, localised showers expected in isolated pockets on Monday, the senior scientist said. There’s like to be more rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday but typical monsoon showers will continue to remain absent till next Monday, he said.

Earlier, the Met department had predicted one or two spells of intense rain in the city on Monday and Tuesday. The city hasn’t seen a single spell of heavy rain this monsoon.

With PTI inputs

